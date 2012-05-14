* Spain to sell 12-, 18-month bills on Monday, around 0840
GMT
* Treasury hopes to raise 2-3 billion euros
* Markets sceptical of bank rescue plan
MADRID, May 14 Spain will pay high premiums to
sell short-term debt on Monday, after the government's latest
attempt to fix the banking sector failed to allay concerns about
the burden of the clean-up on the country's finances.
Addressing a problem which lies at the core of the euro zone
debt crisis, Spain's government on Friday announced its second
financial sector reform in three months to calm market fears
that the financial system faced a deep capital hole.
But with the country already deeply in debt and still facing
recession and massive unemployment, investors remained sceptical
that a long-term solution had been found.
"Spain has come under pressure because of the banks and the
uncertainty that hangs over them. On top of this, the market is
very thin and the traditional (debt) buyers are not around,"
said Peter Chatwell, strategist at Credit Agricole in London.
Spain's 10-year benchmark yield hit a six-month high on
Thursday after the government announced it would partially
nationalise one of the country's largest retail banks Bankia
after days of anxiety over the lender.
The 12-month T-bill was trading in the secondary market - a
guide of how much the Treasury will pay at Monday's auction - at
2.45 percent on Friday afternoon after selling at an average
yield of 2.623 percent a month ago.
The 18-month bill was trading on Friday at 3.1 percent on
the secondary market after costing around the same at auction in
April.
Spain rarely paid more than 1 percent for one-year debt
before the euro zone debt crisis began in May 2010, while euro
zone safe-haven Germany sold one-year bills last month at just
0.074 percent.
The government hopes to raise between 2 billion and 3
billion euros ($2.59 billion-$3.89 billion) when it auctions the
bills at around 0840 GMT on Monday.
The bigger test for Spain will on Thursday when it sells 3-
and 4-year bonds, where it may need to rely on domestic buyers
to get the bonds away, with foreign investors put off by concern
about the country's longer term stability.
Spain has already sold over half of its total gross debt
target this year, taking advantage of a slew of cheap liquidity
from two European Central Bank 3-year loan offerings in December
and February worth over a trillion euros.