* Spain raises 2.5 bln euros in 3-, 6-month bills

* Yields rise on both bills vs April auction

* Demand up on 6-month, down on 3-month from April

MADRID, May 22 Spain's short-term borrowing costs ratcheted up further at auction on Tuesday as investors fret that the country will eventually have to seek help in recapitalising its banking sector, sapped by a burst housing bubble.

Spain raised 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in 3- and 6-month Treasury bills, the top end of its targeted range, at significantly higher yields than it paid investors for the same maturity a month earlier, though in line with yields on the open market before the sale.

"We're seeing a massive loss of confidence in Spain," said Jo Tomkins, strategist at consultancy 4Cast. "Although the government is making all the right noises, ultimately there are bigger issues at hand and it'll take a lot more to convince the wider market Spain will not need help from external forces."

The growing risk that Greece might have to leave the euro zone has ramped up pressure on other vulnerable debtor countries in the bloc, sending the premiums that investors demand to hold Spanish rather than German debt soaring to euro-era highs over the last two weeks.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has warned that Spain risks being shut out of the international debt markets if yields continue to rise and is pressuring euro zone partners to contain the crisis.

Madrid has made the best of the European Central Bank's two lines of cheap credit in December and February, selling some 56 percent of its planned medium- and long-term bonds for 2012 in the first five months of the year while banks were flush with cash.

On Tuesday, the Treasury sold 1.5 billion euros of 3-month T-bills at a yield of 0.846 percent, up from an average yield of 0.634 percent last month, and with the bills 3.9 times subscribed, compared to 7.6 times in April.

The Treasury auctioned 1.0 billion euros of 6-month bills at a rate of 1.737 percent, after 1.58 percent last month. The bid-to-cover ratio was 4.3, showing demand was higher than the last auction in April with a ratio of 3.3.

The government had aimed to sell between 1.5 billion and 2.5 billion euros of the bills.