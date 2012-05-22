* Spain raises 2.5 bln euros in 3-, 6-month bills
* Yields rise on both bills vs April auction
* Demand up on 6-month, down on 3-month from April
MADRID, May 22 Spain's short-term borrowing
costs ratcheted up further at auction on Tuesday as investors
fret that the country will eventually have to seek help in
recapitalising its banking sector, sapped by a burst housing
bubble.
Spain raised 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in 3- and
6-month Treasury bills, the top end of its targeted range, at
significantly higher yields than it paid investors for the same
maturity a month earlier, though in line with yields on the open
market before the sale.
"We're seeing a massive loss of confidence in Spain," said
Jo Tomkins, strategist at consultancy 4Cast. "Although the
government is making all the right noises, ultimately there are
bigger issues at hand and it'll take a lot more to convince the
wider market Spain will not need help from external forces."
The growing risk that Greece might have to leave the euro
zone has ramped up pressure on other vulnerable debtor countries
in the bloc, sending the premiums that investors demand to hold
Spanish rather than German debt soaring to euro-era highs over
the last two weeks.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has warned that Spain risks
being shut out of the international debt markets if yields
continue to rise and is pressuring euro zone partners to contain
the crisis.
Madrid has made the best of the European Central Bank's two
lines of cheap credit in December and February, selling some 56
percent of its planned medium- and long-term bonds for 2012 in
the first five months of the year while banks were flush with
cash.
On Tuesday, the Treasury sold 1.5 billion euros of 3-month
T-bills at a yield of 0.846 percent, up from an average yield of
0.634 percent last month, and with the bills 3.9 times
subscribed, compared to 7.6 times in April.
The Treasury auctioned 1.0 billion euros of 6-month bills at
a rate of 1.737 percent, after 1.58 percent last month. The
bid-to-cover ratio was 4.3, showing demand was higher than the
last auction in April with a ratio of 3.3.
The government had aimed to sell between 1.5 billion and 2.5
billion euros of the bills.