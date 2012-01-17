* Sells 4.88 bln eur of 12-, 18-month T-bills
* Yields almost halved from Dec auction
* Treasury aimed to raise 4-5 bln eur
* Markets brace for Thursday's 10-year bonds sale
By John Stonestreet
MADRID, Jan 17 Spain took in its stride on
Tuesday the first test of investor appetite for its debt since a
two-notch ratings downgrade, selling 4.88 billion euros of
treasury bills ahead of a far trickier hurdle later this week.
The Treasury had aimed to raise between 4 and 5 billion
euros from the sale, a prelude to what has been dubbed a "litmus
test" auction on Thursday of bonds with maturities of up to 10
years.
Yields on the 12- and 18-month paper were 2.049 percent and
2.399 percent respectively, slightly lower than expected and
little more than half of what was paid to place the same
maturities in December.
That sale took place before the European Central Bank fed
demand for shorter-term euro zone debt with a flood of cheap
three-year money.
"It's clear that the ECB's extraordinary liquidity measures
have succeeded in easing the credit crunch that was spreading
across Europe and opened an indirect funding channel for
peripheral states," said Nicolas Lopez, senior analyst at M&G
Valores.
Credit agency Standard & Poor's cut Spain's rating by two
notches on Friday as part of a wave of downgrades of euro zone
sovereign debt.
While the cut was priced in by markets, Spain's public
finances remain under the market microscope and demand for its
bonds that extend beyond the duration of the ECB money is
uncertain.
"The biggest driver behind the fall in yields is the ECB
liquidity actions. But the 10-year auction will provide a proper
litmus test for Spanish debt," said David Schnautz, analyst at
Commerzbank.
Schnautz said market sentiment had also been boosted since
then by action by the new government elected in November to
tackle the budget deficit after a steep overshoot in 2011, and
by its plan to raise taxes despite pre-election promises not to.
Traders said the European Central Bank took action on Monday
by buying bonds issued by Italy - the other major euro zone
economy at the sharp end of the debt crisis - as well as Spain.
That offset pressure from the salvo of S&P downgrades,
though the rising risk of a disorderly default in Greece weighed
on markets.
This Thursday Spain will look to place 3.5-4.5 billion euros
of paper due in 2016, 2019 and 2022, the latter two maturities
well beyond the duration of the ECB loans.
Prior to Tuesday's bill auction, analysts said they expected
the ten-year auction yield at around 5.5 percent.
The last time Spain sold 10-year paper was on Dec. 15, when
it paid 5.545 percent.
The 10-year bond traded at 5.14 percent, slightly lower on
the day.
Estefania Ponte at Cortal Consors brokerage said Tuesday's
paper would sell at yields at around 2.30 percent and 2.35
percent, respectively.
The last time Spain sold 12- and 18-month paper in December
the yields were 4.050 percent and 4.226 percent.