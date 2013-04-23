MADRID, April 23 Spain sold 3 billion euros
($3.9 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday, at the top end of
target and at rates not seen since at least 2009 as investors
expect a new rate cut by the European Central Bank on concerns
of economic contraction.
The Treasury had expected to place between 2 billion and 3
billion euros in 3- and 9-month bills.
The 3-month paper sold 855 million euros at an average yield
of 0.120 percent compared to 0.285 percent in March and the
lowest in at least four years, at a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.8
after 3.3 last month.
The Treasury sold 2.2 billion euros of the 9-month bill at a
yield of 0.787 percent, down from 1.007 percent in March. The
paper was 2.4 times subscribed, unchanged from last month.