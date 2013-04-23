By Paul Day
MADRID, April 23 Spain sold 3-month bills at the
lowest yield on record at an auction on Tuesday as investors
snatch up relatively high-paying instruments in expectation of a
European Central Bank rate cut to counteract euro zone
recession.
Spain's borrowing costs have dropped steadily since last
summer, when the country seemed to be heading into a financial
crisis that could trigger an international rescue, despite a
stubborn recession and scarce bank credit for businesses.
The Treasury sold 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of 3-month
and 9-month paper, at the top end of its target.
The 3-month paper sold 855 million euros at an average yield
of 0.120 percent, the lowest since the Treasury introduced the
paper in 1991, at a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.8 after 3.3 last
month.
The Treasury sold 2.2 billion euros of the 9-month bill,
introduced in February, at a yield of 0.787 percent, down from
1.007 percent in March. The paper was 2.4 times subscribed,
unchanged from last month.
"There's increased risk appetite coming off the Italian
Presidential election, everything's looking more positive," said
Bhavisha Patel, fixed-income strategist at London-based
consultant 4Cast.
"It looks like it's the market driving the yields, rather
than the economy and it's because (of hopes) the ECB will do
something and save the day. It's not pricing in the true
economy."
The premium investors demand to hold Spanish 10-year debt
over the German equivalent fell to around 312 basis points
following the auction, the lowest since March last year.
Spain's Treasury Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said on
Tuesday the government sees the economy contracting by 1 percent
to 1.5 percent this year, compared with a previous official
forecast of 0.5 percent shrinkage.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is set to unveil a fresh round
of reforms this week, but has said he will focus on helping
small businesses rather than fresh cost cuts or tax hikes as the
focus of euro zone policy makers shifts to stimulus from
austerity.