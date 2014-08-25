GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip after Trump tax plan; euro softens after ECB
* Wall Street edges up on earnings (Updates with close of U.S. market, oil settlement prices)
MADRID Aug 25 Spain will issue between 2.5 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills at a scheduled auction on Tuesday, the Treasury said on Monday. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Inmaculada Sanz)
* Wall Street edges up on earnings (Updates with close of U.S. market, oil settlement prices)
NEW YORK, April 27 The Nasdaq Composite closed at a record high on Thursday, boosted by results-related gains in Comcast, PayPal and Intuit, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were little changed.