MADRID, June 20 The former head of Spanish
savings bank Caja Madrid was freed from prison on Thursday after
Madrid's provincial High Court decided to shelve one of the
investigations against him.
Miguel Blesa, the first banker to be spend time behind bars
in Spain in two decades, was arrested in May and held without
bail because of new information relating to Caja's Madrid
purchase of the City National Bank (CNB) of Florida in the U.S.
Judicial sources said that judge Elpidio Jose Silva had
ruled on Thursday that Blesa, who chaired Caja Madrid between
1996 and 2009 and left before it was merged with other savings
bank to form Bankia, could leave Madrid's Soto del
Real prison immediately.
Silva agreed with the Madrid court's finding that a parallel
investigation to the CNB one, relating to a 26.6 million euro
($35 million) loan made in 2006 to a Caja Madrid board member,
did not need to be re-opened.
($1 = 0.7590 euros)
(Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)