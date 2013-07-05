DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MADRID, July 5 Spain said on Friday it had no reason to apologise to Bolivia over an incident earlier this week when Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane was diverted on suspicions that fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was aboard.
"Spain doesn't have to ask pardon in anyway because its airspace was never closed," said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo in an interview on state television.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.