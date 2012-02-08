LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has attracted orders in excess of EUR6bn for an expected EUR2-3bn increase to its existing 5.85% January 2022 bond, a syndicate official at one of the bank managing the deal said.

The deal signals improving investor confidence in eurozone peripheral sovereigns.

The initial guidance of mid-swaps plus 35bp area over the outstanding April 2021 bond, announced by lead managers Barclays Capital, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Santander and SG earlier on Wednesday, remains unchanged. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Josie Cox)