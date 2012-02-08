MADRID Feb 8 Spain hopes to book between 2 billion and 3 billion euros (2.65 billion-$3.97 billion) on a syndicated issue of its 5.85 percent coupon, 2022 bond, a source close to the issue said on Wednesday.

"It'll be between 2 billion and 3 billion, not more," the source said.

Initial price guidance on Spain's tap of its 5.85 percent January 2022 issue has been set at 35 basis point area over the outstanding April 2021 issue, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, reported.