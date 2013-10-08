DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
MADRID Oct 8 Spain's Treasury expects to issue between 2 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($2.71 billion-$4.07 billion) in a new 31-year bond, an Economy Ministry source said on Tuesday.
The bond, the longest dated new bond since 2009 and due Oct. 31, 2044, will probably be issued on Wednesday, another source said.($1 = 0.7368 euros)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: