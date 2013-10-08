MADRID Oct 8 Spain's Treasury expects to issue between 2 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($2.71 billion-$4.07 billion) in a new 31-year bond, an Economy Ministry source said on Tuesday.

The bond, the longest dated new bond since 2009 and due Oct. 31, 2044, will probably be issued on Wednesday, another source said.($1 = 0.7368 euros)