LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - Initial price guidance on Spain's tap of its 5.85% January 2022 issue has been set at 35bp area over the outstanding April 2021 issue.

The deal is the first time since March 2011 that the Kingdom of Spain has used syndication to raise money, a further sign that confidence is returning to the peripheral sovereign market.

Spain hopes to book between EUR2-3bn on the transaction according to Reuters

The lead managers are Barclays Capital, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Santander and SG on the DEAL which is expected to be priced later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)