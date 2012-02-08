(Adds book size update)
By Helene Durand and Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has
attracted demand in excess of EUR6bn for its first syndicated
bond in almost a year in a sign that investor confidence is
returning to eurozone peripheral sovereigns.
Spain hopes to raise between EUR2-3bn from the tap of the
5.85% January 2022 bond, according to Reuters.
Lead managers Barclays Capital, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman
Sachs, Santander and SG have set final guidance at mid-swaps
plus 300bp -- equating to 35bp over the Kingdom's outstanding
April 2021, in line with initial price thoughts -- and are on
track to price the deal later on Wednesday. Books closed at
14:30 GMT.
It is the first time that Spain has issued a syndicated bond
since March 2011 when it raised EUR4bn through a 15-year bond.
"This is nicely conservative," a syndicate banker away from
the deal said. "Appointing six lead managers and doing a tap
rather than a new deal should ensure that this is a success."
Auctions have been Spain's only funding option for some time
as its yields rose to alarming levels causing real-money
investors to shun its debt. Spain had intended to sell a 10-year
syndicated deal post-summer 2011, but it failed to surface.
One source close to the issue said the syndication was an
"attempt to improve the quality of the bond's distribution and
that it was a good opportunity considering the momentum in the
market right now."
In recent weeks, bankers have been more upbeat about Spain's
prospects following several well-covered auctions that have
allowed it to complete about 20% of 2012 funding requirements.
Meanwhile, 10-year yields have dropped back down to much more
substainable levels and closed at 5.04% on Tuesday.
According to Tradeweb, the outstanding EUR7.4bn January 2022
is bid at about 23bp over Spain's 2021 bond, indicating a
concession of about 10bp for the tap.
"It looks like a good price," said another syndicate banker
away from the trade. "The market is in risk-on mood with a
decent sell-off in Bunds so it's the right time to do a trade.
It will be a big tap at EUR2bn to EUR3bn, but the market is in
good shape to absorb that."
(By Helene Durand, Natalie Harrison, additional reporting by
Paul Day in Madrid; editing by Alex Chambers)