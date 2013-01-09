LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Spanish agency FADE is taking orders on a new March 2017 bond at 55-60bp over Spanish government bonds (BONOS), having initially sounded out investors at plus 60bp, a market source said on Wednesday.

The Electricity Deficit Amortisation Fund, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, and guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain, received EUR1.5bn of initial interest, the source added.

Barclays, BBVA, Santander and Societe Generale will price the minimum EUR500m deal later on Wednesday. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)