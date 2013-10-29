(Adds pricing details, background)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Oct 29 (IFR) - Spain's Electricity Deficit
Amortisation Fund (FADE) completed its EUR24bn funding programme
on Tuesday, raising the final EUR1.5bn through a new three-year
benchmark bond.
FADE received orders of nearly EUR2bn for the deal, maturing
December 2016, allowing it to swiftly round off its upsized
financing requirement ahead of an April 2014 deadline.
Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico was set up by
the Spanish government in 2010 to fund deficits accrued by
utility companies where costs incurred to supply power are
greater than the state-regulated tariffs charged to the end
user.
The agency is committed to alleviating the burden on the
balance sheets of these companies by taking these tariff deficit
receivables and funding them in the capital markets backed by an
explicit and irrevocable sovereign guarantee.
It completed its original EUR20bn funding programme earlier
this year, but in July Spain announced the fund would have to
raise an additional EUR4.1bn after the tariff deficits
accumulated by utility companies exceeded EUR5.6bn last year.
FADE, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB because of the government
guarantee, raised EUR2bn of that via a five-year deal towards
the end of last month, and a series of private placements
totalling some EUR600m, according to market sources.
The new three-year security was issued via BBVA, Goldman
Sachs, HSBC and SG CIB with a 20bp pick-up to Spanish government
bonds, equivalent to a reoffer yield of 2.28%, and has a fixed
coupon of 2.25%
The bonds were initially marketed with a pick-up to Bonos in
the low 20s earlier on Tuesday morning, but this was reduced
following an impressive level of demand.
