BRIEF-Meda Inc to sell Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang for 20 mln rgt
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has opened order books on its new 10-year bond with guidance set at mid-swaps plus 185bp area, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.
Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, on Tuesday mandated Barclays, BBVA, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale to manage the syndicated sale, maturing in April 2024.
The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.