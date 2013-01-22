UPDATE 1-Amid tax storm, Australia's Macquarie leaves open option of HQ move
* Tax alone not enough to justify shifting HQ -analyst (Adds statement from Macquarie on tax impact)
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is testing investor demand for a 10-year euro-denominated syndicated bond in the area of 375bp over mid-swaps, banks managing the deal said on Tuesday.
Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman, Santander and Societe Generale expect to price the bond later on Tuesday.
Spain was last in the syndicated bond market in February 2012 with a tap of its 5.85% January 2022 note. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Tax alone not enough to justify shifting HQ -analyst (Adds statement from Macquarie on tax impact)
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.