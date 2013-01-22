LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is testing investor demand for a 10-year euro-denominated syndicated bond in the area of 375bp over mid-swaps, banks managing the deal said on Tuesday.

Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman, Santander and Societe Generale expect to price the bond later on Tuesday.

Spain was last in the syndicated bond market in February 2012 with a tap of its 5.85% January 2022 note. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; editing by Alex Chambers)