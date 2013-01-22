LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, on Tuesday set official guidance on its 10-year euro benchmark bond at 370bp area over mid-swaps.

Earlier in the day, leads Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale started collecting indications of interest. By 0930GMT these had reached in excess of EUR9bn, including EUR2.8bn from the leads.

The new bond is expected to be at least EUR3bn in size, one banker said on Monday, and to price later on Tuesday.

