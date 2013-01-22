BRIEF-City office REIT files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln - SEC filing
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has priced a EUR7bn January 2023 syndicated bond at mid-swaps plus 365bp and offering a coupon of 5.4%, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.
Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Santander were lead managers for the bond. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets; Editing by Julian Baker)
* Hff inc - arranged a $170 million refinancing for a retail portfolio of 33 retail properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: