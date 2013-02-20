LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-, will price a USD2bn five-year bond at mid-swaps plus 300bp later on Wednesday, having collected orders of USD3.1bn, banks managing the deal said.

The RegS/144A bond will mark the sovereign's first dollar deal since September 2009. Barclays, Citi, Santander and Societe Generale are managing the sale.

The dollar market will enable Spain to diversify its investor base and tap into the largest community of yield-hungry emerging markets funds.

Spain has made significant inroads into its hefty EUR120bn funding programme for 2013, raising EUR22bn via a syndicated 10-year bond and a handful of auctions. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Josie Cox)