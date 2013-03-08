* Spanish yields hit YTD lows, near key resistance level
* Ungovernable Italy loses 60bp ground to Spain
* Markets stabilised by international capital flows
By John Geddie
LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - Eurozone bond markets may have
endured the biggest macro shockwave of the year in the guise of
Italian elections, but there has been one surprise winner:
Spain.
Spain has dramatically outperformed the rest of the
eurozone's second tier since the event, with 10yr yields hitting
their lowest levels of the year.
The country's 10yr spreads to Italy have also ratcheted in
over 60bp since it first became clear late last Monday that
elections - the year's first major risk event in Europe - would
prove inconclusive.
Primary markets have proved very receptive, with a
sovereign-guaranteed agency and a financial issuer taking
advantage of a clamour for Iberian names.
Participants say this trend heralds a new era of stability
in European capital markets, and is a sign that the European
Central Bank's commitment to the single currency has stemmed the
threat of contagion across the zone's flagging periphery.
And the bottom line is that investors want yield.
"The Spanish market has been a recipient of any cash that
has been taken out of Italy because investors want to maintain
exposure to higher yielding credits that have the potential to
benefit from the institutional support behind the eurozone,"
said Sandra Holdsworth, investment manager for global government
bonds at Kames Capital.
Few would have expected this dichotomy to emerge between the
two countries, which usually tend to trade in line with each
other.
Just 12 months ago, as the effects of the second LTRO
started to wane, and S&P subsequently slashed Spain's credit
rating, the zone's fourth largest economy looked perilously
close to a bailout.
At one point, it even faced a potential downgrade to junk by
Moody's, which now looks to be firmly off the agenda thanks to
the ECB's pledge to buy bonds of struggling eurozone countries.
At its worst, Spanish 10yr yields hit 7.2% in mid-July from
4.90% in mid-March, while its southern neighbour Italy saw 10yr
BTPs widening far less aggressively by just over 100bp.
BACK TO 2010 TERRITORY
Spain's 3, 5 and 10yr bond auctions this week were all
handsomely oversubscribed and competitively priced. That
provided an extra fillip to its 10yr yields, sending them to the
lowest level since January 2012 at 4.74%.
If this rally continues, and yields break through the next
resistance level of 4.70%, Spain will be in territory last seen
in the autumn of 2010.
It has not just been the sovereign that has benefited from
this move.
"The sell-off in Spain that immediately followed the news of
inconclusive elections in Italy actually presented investors
with a prime opportunity to buy," said Rodrigo Robledo, head of
funding at Spanish government agency ICO, which sold a EUR1bn
5yr bond on Monday.
The yield on ICO's current 5yr bond - a 4.875% Feb 2018 note
- widened by around 30bp when Italy's election results were
announced, but just two days later had fully retracted to
pre-election levels.
The appetite from investors allowed ICO to record its
largest order book of recent times, a feat even more impressive
given the issuer was shut out of markets for most of last year.
The country's financial sector has also been able to take
advantage of this purple patch, with BBVA issuing a new euro
bond offering at a lower new issue premium than US rivals this
week.
Even little-known corporates, like Prosegur Compañia de
Seguridad, are now eager to have a crack at public markets. The
security services firm, rated BBB by S&P, has just mandated for
a series of investor meetings starting next week.
HERE TO STAY
There are still concerns, however, that nothing material is
driving this rally. Those in the more cautious camp say Spain is
simply benefiting from another's misfortune, and parity will
soon be restored.
"Looking at the economic fundamentals and the difference in
credit rating, Spain should trade around 60-70bp over Italy
normally," adds Holdsworth at Kames Capital. The current spread
between the two is around 20bp.
Others believe there is more substance to this latest
revival, citing the government's announcement last week that the
budget deficit had fallen to 6.7% of GDP in 2012, well below the
European Commission's estimate.
The reality is probably somewhere in-between, but it almost
seems irrelevant given the wider significance this move has for
eurozone debt markets.
The most important figures, in a broader context, are the
sustained incremental increase in foreign holdings of peripheral
debt.
There is now empirical evidence to show that once-neglected
eurozone countries are increasing their international investor
base.
This may be capital that will flit between the
highest-yielding peripheral countries in the short term, but in
the long term, as long as the ECB stays committed to the euro
project, these investors are here to stay.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Natalie Harrison and
Julian Baker)