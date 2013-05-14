LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain is taking indications of interest from investors for a new syndicated 10-year euro-denominated benchmark bond at mid-swaps plus 285bp area, a bank managing the deal said on Tuesday.

The bond, announced on Monday, is expected to price later on Tuesday via joint lead managers Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander.

(Reporting by John Geddie, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie Harrison)