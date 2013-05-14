(Adds analyst quote, funding plans)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain is gearing up for one of its heaviest days of debt issuance of the year with a 10-year syndicated bond and a T-bill sale.

The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has started marketing the new euro-denominated bond at mid-swaps plus 285bp area, while the planned issue of six- and 12-month bills is expected to begin imminently on Tuesday morning.

Typically, countries avoid holding auctions and syndications on the same day because of the supply pressure on the market, but Spain has been successful with this strategy before.

Back in January - the last time Spain sold a new bond via syndication - it managed to offload a EUR7bn 10-year and three- and six-months bills, raising over EUR10bn on the same day.

"It shouldn't be a problem because typically the buyers of bills and bonds are a different group of investors," said Alexander Aldinger, an analyst at Commerzbank.

Based on recent issuance, and the amount Spain has completed of its funding programme to date, Commerzbank estimates the syndicated deal will be sized at around EUR4-5bn.

Spain has already issued nearly half of its hefty EUR120bn funding programme for 2013, including EUR4.6bn of debt sold last Thursday via taps of three bonds.

The 10-year in January was one of the largest single-tranche bond sales from a sovereign since the onset of the eurozone crisis.

Even though Spain's economy shrank for the seventh straight quarter last month, appetite for its debt has been fuelled by cash-rich investors seeking higher returns in expectation of the ECB rate cut at the start of May.

Yields on 10-year Spanish paper topped 5% at the start of the year, but hit a low of 4.034% in early May, according to Tradeweb data.

Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander are managing the 10-year bond sale. (Reporting by John Geddie, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie Harrison and Julian Baker)