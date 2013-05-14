(Corrects day to Tuesday from Thursday in first paragraph)
By John Geddie
LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated
Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has officially opened order books on its 10-year
euro bond sale after receiving over EUR14bn of indications of
interest from investors, banks managing the deal said on
Tuesday.
Official guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 280bp area,
from initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 285bp.
Earlier on Tuesday, Spain sold over EUR4bn in six- and
12-month T-Bills at the lowest yields in over three years.
The 10-year bond, announced on Monday, is expected to price
later on Tuesday via joint lead managers Barclays, CaixaBank,
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander.
(Reporting by John Geddie, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie
Harrison)