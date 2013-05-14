LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated
Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has taken over EUR20bn of orders for its new
10-year benchmark bond and set the final spread at mid-swaps
plus 278bp, banks managing the deal said on Thursday.
A source at the economy ministry told Reuters the Treasury
could raise as much as EUR7bn from the issue, after the
government sold another EUR4bn of T-bills on Tuesday morning.
Official guidance was released at mid-swaps plus 280bp area
earlier on Tuesday, after initial interest topped EUR14bn based
on initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 285bp area.
The 10-year bond, announced on Monday, is expected to price
later on Tuesday via joint lead managers Barclays, CaixaBank,
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander.
(Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)