LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has set the size of its 10-year bond offering at EUR7bn, leads said on Tuesday, as order books exceeded the EUR21bn mark.

Earlier in the day, the final spread was set at mid-swaps plus 278bp after the government sold an additional EUR4bn of T-bills also on Tuesday morning.

The 10-year bond, announced on Monday, will price later on Tuesday via joint lead managers Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Natalie Harrison)