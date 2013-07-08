(Adds background, fair value, quote)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, plans to sell a new 15-year bond as early as Tuesday, in what will prove a strong test of investor sentiment.

Spanish 10-year yields have risen nearly 60bp since the start of May, with investors spooked by the US Federal Reserve's plans to taper its bond-buying programme that has buoyed markets in recent years.

Spain has already issued two EUR7bn 10-year deals and a USD2bn five-year bond year-to-date, but the new bond will mark its longest-dated issue since March 2011.

"The plan is to try and offer investors something with a current coupon...and raise a minimum of EUR3bn," said a syndicate manager close to the deal.

BBVA, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and SG CIB are managing the sale of the deal maturing on 31st October 2028, and plan to release initial price thoughts on Tuesday morning, subject to market conditions.

Spain's closest outstanding bonds - 5.9% July 2026 and 6% January 2029 - were trading with bid yields of 5.07% and 5.18% on Tradeweb at 1500GMT on Monday.

A straight line interpolation of those bonds suggests that fair value for the new issue is around 5.17%, although the deal will likely price at a higher yield given the new issue premium that will be needed to tempt cautious investors in volatile markets. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)