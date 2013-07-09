(Adds participation details, comment from Spain econ ministry)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - Spain issued its longest dated bond in over two years on Tuesday, receiving more than EUR7.5bn of orders for the new 15-year bond despite volatile market conditions.

The Kingdom, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, priced the EUR3.5bn 5.15% October 2028 bond at mid-swaps plus 280bp, equivalent to a yield of 5.194%.

"The operation was a complete success, since the Treasury has not issued a 15-year bond by syndicate since March 2011," the Spanish economy ministry said in a press note.

The issue had seen demand from over 130 accounts with 54.5 percent from non-resident investors, including 18.3 percent to euro zone investors, 18 percent to British investors and 14.4 percent to U.S. investors, the ministry said.

"The Treasury expects to regularly reopen this reference through auctions."

Spanish 10-year yields have risen nearly 60bp since the start of May, with investors spooked by the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to taper its bond-buying programme that has buoyed markets in recent years.

This underlying market volatility, allied with the testing duration, prompted Spain to set a conservative target size of EUR3bn for the new deal, said sources. In contrast, the two 10-year bonds it sold via syndication earlier this year raised EUR7bn each.

A banker on the deal said initial demand was led by domestic investors and also included EUR700m of orders from lead managers.

Based on where Spain's outstanding bonds were trading when the deal was announced on Monday, the new issue offers some 5bp of premium, according to Reuters pricing data.

The last 15-year bond issued March 2011, and due July 2026, sold at syndicate EUR4bn with a 5.9 percent coupon and priced at mid-swaps plus 217bp via Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Santander.

BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale managed the latest deal on Tuesday, which puts Spain at 70.3 percent through its EUR121.3bn gross bond issuance target for 2013. (Reporting by John Geddie, additional reporting by Paul Day in Madrid, editing by Philip Wright/Mark Heinrich)