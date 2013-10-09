LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB/A(low), has set initial price thoughts on its new 31-year benchmark at mid-swaps plus 255bp area, said a bank mandated on the deal on Wednesday.

Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Santander GBM are gathering interest from investors on the October 2044 bond, and expect to price the deal later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)