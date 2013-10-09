BRIEF-National Bank of Abu Dhabi says merger with First Gulf Bank becomes effective
* says merger with First Gulf Bank has become effective on close of trading on March 30, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nKatBg) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB/A(low), has set initial price thoughts on its new 31-year benchmark at mid-swaps plus 255bp area, said a bank mandated on the deal on Wednesday.
Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Santander GBM are gathering interest from investors on the October 2044 bond, and expect to price the deal later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* FY net profit 478,035 dinars versus net loss of 9.9 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: