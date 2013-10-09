LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB/A(low), has attracted orders in excess of EUR6.9bn for a new 31-year euro benchmark bond that is set to price later today.

Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Santander GBM have revised guidance on the bond to mid-swaps plus 250bp area, plus or minus 2bp, from the initial plus 255bp area marketing level. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)