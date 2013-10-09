LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB/A(low), has set the final spread on its new 31-year bond at mid-swaps plus 250bp, the midpoint of 250bp area (+/-2bp) guidance, and after initial price thoughts of 255bp area, a bank managing the deal said on Wednesday.

Interest has topped EUR10bn, and books will close at 1000 GMT.

For more details click on: (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)