LONDON Jan 5 Catalonia's five-year bond yield
fell to a three-week low on Tuesday as the region's
pro-independence coalition fractured over who to name as the new
regional government's leader.
The northeastern region, one of Spain's richest, has been
unable to form a government since an election in September due
to disagreements between the winning, pro-independence coalition
parties.
If a new candidate is not chosen before Jan. 9, new regional
elections will be called automatically.
"Short-term the disagreement is a positive as it delays any
independence plans, and potentially pushes for new elections,"
said Alberto Gallo, head of global macro credit research at RBS.
The yield on five-year Catalan bonds, the most liquid
segment of the Catalan curve, fell to a three-week low of 2.91
percent, according to Reuters data.
It was just a few basis points away from its reaching its
lowest level in around five months.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and John Geddie)