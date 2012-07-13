BRIEF-Hilton prices secondary offering
* Says secondary offering of 15.0 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, July 13 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue two-year, five-year and seven-year bonds at a primary auction on Thursday while cancelling a planned bond auction for August 16.
The bonds have maturity dates of October 31, 2014, with a 3.3 percent coupon, July 30, 2017, with a 5.5 percent coupon and October 31, 2019, with a 4.3 percent coupon. The target amounts to be auctioned will be published on Monday.
* Says secondary offering of 15.0 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 8 U.S. Treasury long-dated yields pared gains on Thursday, in line with German bonds, after the European Central Bank reduced its inflation forecast to reflect lower oil prices.