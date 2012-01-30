UPDATE 4-Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to power
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
MADRID Jan 30 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it will issue from 3.5 billion to 4.5 billion euros ($4.6-$5.9 billion) in bonds at auction on Thursday.
The Treasury plans to issue a bond maturing July 30, 2015 with a 4 percent coupon, a bond maturing Oct. 31, 2016 with a 4.25 percent coupon and a bond maturing Jan. 31, 2017 with a 3.8 percent coupon.
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)
DUBAI, June 11 Saudi Arabia's financial sector is hoping for tens of billions of dollars of foreign portfolio funds to start flowing into the country this month, but the money may do little to boost a stock market depressed by low oil prices and rising taxes.