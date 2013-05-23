MADRID May 23 Spain paid higher rates on
medium-term debt for the first time since early February on
Thursday, selling 4 billion euros ($5.15 billion) at a
triple-bond sale and meeting its issuance target.
The bond due July 30, 2016 sold 1.6 billion euros at an
average yield of 2.442 percent compared to 2.247 percent when it
last sold at auction on May 9. Demand was 2.2 times supply after
2.3 times last time.
The Jan. 31, 2018 bond sold 1.3 billion euros at an average
yield of 3.001 percent versus 2.789 percent last time around,
with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9 after 2.2 at the previous
auction.
The longest-dated bond, due July 30, 2026, sold for a yield
of 4.540 percent versus 4.336 percent previously. The Treasury
sold 1.2 billion euros worth of the 2026 bonds and the sale was
1.5 times subscribed, after 1.6 times previously.