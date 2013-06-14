MADRID, June 14 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it planned to issue three bonds at auction on Thursday due 2018, 2021 and 2023.

The triple auction will include a bond due July 30, 2018, with a 4.1 percent coupon, one due April 30, 2021, with a 5.5 percent coupon and one due Oct. 31, 2023, with a 4.4 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount they hope to raise at the auction on Monday.