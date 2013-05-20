DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
MADRID May 20 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it would issue up to 3.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in three- and nine-month T-bills in an auction on Tuesday, and is aiming to raise up to 4 billion euros in longer-term debt in a bond auction on Thursday.
The three different bonds up for auction on Thursday mature July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon, January 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon, and July 30, 2026, with a 5.9 percent coupon. ($1 = 0.7798 euros)
