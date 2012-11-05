MADRID Nov 5 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it
plans to issue between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros ($4.5
billion-$5.8 billion) in bonds on Thursday.
Spain will issue a new bond due Jan. 31, 2018, with a 4.5
percent coupon and re-open a bond due Oct. 31, 2015, with a 3.75
percent coupon.
The Treasury will also issue a bond with a 5.75 percent
coupon maturing July 30, 2032, the longest dated issue to be
sold at auction since mid-2011.
If the Treasury is able to meet the top end of the target
range at the auction on Thursday, it will have completed its
full-year gross issuance target of mid- and long-term debt.
Including the Nov. 8 auction, Spain plans to hold four more
bond auctions this year.