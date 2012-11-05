MADRID Nov 5 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it plans to issue between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros ($4.5 billion-$5.8 billion) in bonds on Thursday.

Spain will issue a new bond due Jan. 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon and re-open a bond due Oct. 31, 2015, with a 3.75 percent coupon.

The Treasury will also issue a bond with a 5.75 percent coupon maturing July 30, 2032, the longest dated issue to be sold at auction since mid-2011.

If the Treasury is able to meet the top end of the target range at the auction on Thursday, it will have completed its full-year gross issuance target of mid- and long-term debt.

Including the Nov. 8 auction, Spain plans to hold four more bond auctions this year.