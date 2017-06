MADRID Jan 11 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it will sell three bonds at auction on Jan. 17.

The first bond matures on Oct. 31, 2015 with a 3.75 percent coupon. The second is a bond with a maturity date of Jan. 31, 2018 bond, with a 4.5 percent coupon.

The last bond has a maturity date of July 30, 2041 with a 4.7 percent coupon.