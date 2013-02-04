BRIEF-Torex executes commitment letter for a US$400 mln facility to refinance project debt
* Torex executes a commitment letter for a us$400 million facility to refinance project debt
MADRID Feb 4 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aimed to issue between 3.5 billion euros ($4.79 billion) and 4.5 billion euros at a triple bond sale on Thursday.
The bonds at auction include one maturing on March 31, 2015 with a 2.75 percent coupon, another maturing on January 31, 2018 with a 4.5 percent coupon and a final bond maturing on January 31, 2029 with a 6 percent coupon.
* Torex executes a commitment letter for a us$400 million facility to refinance project debt
LONDON, June 1 Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifting energy company shares, on expectations the United States will withdraw from a global pact to fight climate change, while China's yuan shrugged off weak factory data to hit a seven-month high against the dollar.