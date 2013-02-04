MADRID Feb 4 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aimed to issue between 3.5 billion euros ($4.79 billion) and 4.5 billion euros at a triple bond sale on Thursday.

The bonds at auction include one maturing on March 31, 2015 with a 2.75 percent coupon, another maturing on January 31, 2018 with a 4.5 percent coupon and a final bond maturing on January 31, 2029 with a 6 percent coupon.