MADRID May 17 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue bonds due 2016, 2018, 2026 on Thursday, May 23.

The bonds up for auction mature July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon, January 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon, and July 30, 2026, with a 5.9 percent coupon.

The Treasury will announce the amount it hopes to raise at the auction on Monday.