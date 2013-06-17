MADRID, June 17 Spain aims to issue up to 9 billion euros ($12 billion) in short-term bills and medium- and long-term bonds this week, the government said on Monday.

The Treasury will auction between 4 billion and 5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month bills on Tuesday and between 3 billion and 4 billion euros of bonds on Thursday.

The bonds on offer include paper due July 30, 2018, April 30, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2023.