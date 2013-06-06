MADRID, June 6 Spain paid higher rates to issue
medium- and long-term debt while costs dropped on a two-year
bond on Thursday as doubts about central banks' stimulus
policies weighed on an ongoing yield hunt by international
investors.
The Treasury sold 4.03 billion euros ($5.26 billion) at the
triple-bond sale, which came hours before the monthly European
Central Bank policy meeting and press conference. It had hoped
to sell between 3 billion and 4 billion euros.
The March 31, 2015 sold 1.53 billion euros for 1.903
percent, down from 2.275 percent on March 21, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.0 after 4.0 in March.
The bond due July 30, 2016 sold 1.01 billion euros at an
average yield of 2.706 percent compared to 2.442 percent when it
last sold at auction on May 23. The bond saw demand of 2.4 times
over supply, after 2.2 times last month.
The longest-dated bond, due October 31, 2023, sold for a
yield of 4.517 percent, up from 4.452 percent May 21 at a
syndicated sale. The Treasury sold 1.49 billion euros and the
bond was 2.5 times subscribed.