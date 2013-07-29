DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
MADRID, July 29 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it plans to issue between 2 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($2.65-$3.98 billion) at a double bond sale on Thursday.
Spain will auction a bond due July 30, 2016, with a 3.3 percent coupon and a bond due Oct. 31, 2018, with a 3.75 percent coupon.
