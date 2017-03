MADRID, June 28 Spain will issue a new 5-year bond and a bond due 2016 on Thursday, the Treasury said on Friday.

The 5-year bond, due Oct. 31, 2018, will have a 3.75 percent coupon, while the 3-year bond, due July 30, 2013, has a coupon of 3.3 percent.

The Treasury will announce the target range for the double bond issue on Monday.