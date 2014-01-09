MADRID Jan 9 Spain sold 5.29 billion euros
($7.19 billion) at a double bond auction on Thursday, beating
its target and drawing solid demand for its debt ahead of a
European Central Bank rate-setting meeting which could provide
hints about future monetary actions.
The sale took place as Spanish bond yields hit four-year
lows on Wednesday, with investors showing optimism the Treasury
would easily place the 242 billion euros of debt it plans to
issue in 2014.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were slightly up
on Thursday, at 3.726 percent, but still close to their lowest
level of the day before.
The Treasury beat its target of selling between 4 billion
and 5 billion euros of the debt, which included a new 2019 bond
and 2028 paper.
It sold 3.53 billion euros of the shorter-term bond, due
April 30, 2019, at an average yield of 2.382 percent. The
bid-to-cover ratio, a indication of demand, was 1.8.
The October 31, 2028 bond sold 1.76 billion euros at an
average yield of 4.192 percent. Bid-to-cover was 2.7 on that
bond.