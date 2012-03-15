* Spain matches solid Italian demand for its debt

* Sells 3 billion euros in triple bond auction

* Treasury sold just shy of 45 pct of 2012 issuance

* Concerns over deficit targets linger

* Italy risk profile lower than Spain - analyst

By Nigel Davies

MADRID, March 15 Spain drew strong demand for its bonds on Thursday, matching Italian debt auctions from the previous day as investors flush with ECB cash brushed aside market concerns over Madrid's ability to hit deficit targets in a recession-hit economy.

The Treasury sold 3 billion euros of medium-term debt split between three maturities, in the middle of a lower than normal target range and eagerly swallowed up by investors with borrowing costs on the three-year paper hitting their lowest since mid-2010.

The sale was the second in two days reflecting improved sentiment towards peripheral euro zone debt, driven by a second wave of ultra-cheap European Central Bank loans, domestic structural reforms and a slightly brighter outlook for the global economy.

On Wednesday, Italy raised the top planned amount of 6 billion euros across three maturities, paying the lowest three-year yield since October 2010.

Core euro zone state France also returned to markets on Thursday, comfortably selling 8.5 billion euros of bonds as investors took advantage of slightly higher yields offered than on German Bunds.

Spain and Italy have been a focus of concerns about spreading debt turmoil in the euro zone, with debt markets viewing the latter as nearer the sharp end of the crisis in recent months.

But a tussle with its European peers this week to gain more time to slash its public deficit together with a less favourable economic outlook has now left Spain more exposed.

"Certainly the initial impression is that the Spanish auction is not nearly as well received as the Italian auction. That should continue to ensure that Italian bonds outperform Spanish bonds in the near term," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at Ria Capital Markets.

The key spread between the yield of 10-year Spanish government bonds and German Bunds was around 320 basis points compared to around 290 bps for equivalent Italian debt.

GRIM ECONOMIC BACKDROP

All three Spanish bonds drew strong interest from investors. The bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of investor demand, was 5.0 for the 2015 bond, up from 4.4 last time, 4.1 for a 2016 bond, compared with 2.2 at the last auction, and it was 2.9 for a bond maturing in 2018.

This showed healthy appetite for debt issued by weaker euro zone countries.

"Very big cover ratios on the Spanish auctions, (it) should be highly supportive for peripheral bonds in general," said Peter Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole.

But they also voiced concern the Treasury did not sell at the top of its target range, wondering if this reflected the fact that Madrid has flooded the market with debt this year or a sign of cooling investor demand against a grim economic backdrop.

Spain is sinking into recession, hamstrung by Europe's highest unemployment rate and having failed to shake off a lingering hangover from a burst property and construction bubble that started in late 2007.

In the last quarter of 2011, annualised house prices fell by 11.2 percent, at their steepest rate since current records began in 2007, data showed on Thursday. Analysts expect the slide to continue this year.

House prices have fallen for 15 consecutive quarters in Spain, leaving the country's banks drowning in soured mortgage loans and overvalued real estate.

Spain has filled just shy of 45 percent of its debt issuance programme for 2012, having sold well above its objectives at the start of the year as funding conditions eased.

This will stand it in good stead should it need to raise further funds later in 2012 either to cover unforeseen financing needs induced by economic slippages or to help its banks meet tough new capital requirements.

On Thursday the Treasury sold 1 billion euros of the 2015 bond, 976 million euros of the 2016 bond and 1.03 billion euros of the 2018 bond. Together they were in the middle of its target range of 2.5-3.5 billion euros.

As expected, borrowing costs fell slightly. The 2015 bond saw an average yield of 2.440, down from 2.966 percent when it was last sold on Feb. 16. The bond maturing in 2016 had an average yield of 3.374 percent, down from 3.748 percent on Jan. 12.

The 2018 bond had a yield of 4.193 percent. It was last sold in 2008.