* Spain matches solid Italian demand for its debt
* Sells 3 billion euros in triple bond auction
* Treasury sold just shy of 45 pct of 2012 issuance
* Concerns over deficit targets linger
* Italy risk profile lower than Spain - analyst
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, March 15 Spain drew strong demand
for its bonds on Thursday, matching Italian debt auctions from
the previous day as investors flush with ECB cash brushed aside
market concerns over Madrid's ability to hit deficit targets in
a recession-hit economy.
The Treasury sold 3 billion euros of medium-term debt split
between three maturities, in the middle of a lower than normal
target range and eagerly swallowed up by investors with
borrowing costs on the three-year paper hitting their lowest
since mid-2010.
The sale was the second in two days reflecting improved
sentiment towards peripheral euro zone debt, driven by a second
wave of ultra-cheap European Central Bank loans, domestic
structural reforms and a slightly brighter outlook for the
global economy.
On Wednesday, Italy raised the top planned amount of 6
billion euros across three maturities, paying the lowest
three-year yield since October 2010.
Core euro zone state France also returned to markets on
Thursday, comfortably selling 8.5 billion euros of bonds as
investors took advantage of slightly higher yields offered than
on German Bunds.
Spain and Italy have been a focus of concerns about
spreading debt turmoil in the euro zone, with debt markets
viewing the latter as nearer the sharp end of the crisis in
recent months.
But a tussle with its European peers this week to gain more
time to slash its public deficit together with a less favourable
economic outlook has now left Spain more exposed.
"Certainly the initial impression is that the Spanish
auction is not nearly as well received as the Italian auction.
That should continue to ensure that Italian bonds outperform
Spanish bonds in the near term," said Nick Stamenkovic,
strategist at Ria Capital Markets.
The key spread between the yield of 10-year Spanish
government bonds and German Bunds was around 320 basis points
compared to around 290 bps for equivalent Italian debt.
GRIM ECONOMIC BACKDROP
All three Spanish bonds drew strong interest from investors.
The bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of investor demand, was 5.0
for the 2015 bond, up from 4.4 last time, 4.1 for a 2016 bond,
compared with 2.2 at the last auction, and it was 2.9 for a bond
maturing in 2018.
This showed healthy appetite for debt issued by weaker euro
zone countries.
"Very big cover ratios on the Spanish auctions, (it) should
be highly supportive for peripheral bonds in general," said
Peter Chatwell, rate strategist at Credit Agricole.
But they also voiced concern the Treasury did not sell at
the top of its target range, wondering if this reflected the
fact that Madrid has flooded the market with debt this year or a
sign of cooling investor demand against a grim economic
backdrop.
Spain is sinking into recession, hamstrung by Europe's
highest unemployment rate and having failed to shake off a
lingering hangover from a burst property and construction bubble
that started in late 2007.
In the last quarter of 2011, annualised house prices fell by
11.2 percent, at their steepest rate since current records began
in 2007, data showed on Thursday. Analysts expect the slide to
continue this year.
House prices have fallen for 15 consecutive quarters in
Spain, leaving the country's banks drowning in soured mortgage
loans and overvalued real estate.
Spain has filled just shy of 45 percent of its debt issuance
programme for 2012, having sold well above its objectives at the
start of the year as funding conditions eased.
This will stand it in good stead should it need to raise
further funds later in 2012 either to cover unforeseen financing
needs induced by economic slippages or to help its banks meet
tough new capital requirements.
On Thursday the Treasury sold 1 billion euros of the 2015
bond, 976 million euros of the 2016 bond and 1.03 billion euros
of the 2018 bond. Together they were in the middle of its target
range of 2.5-3.5 billion euros.
As expected, borrowing costs fell slightly. The 2015 bond
saw an average yield of 2.440, down from 2.966 percent when it
was last sold on Feb. 16. The bond maturing in 2016 had an
average yield of 3.374 percent, down from 3.748 percent on Jan.
12.
The 2018 bond had a yield of 4.193 percent. It was last sold
in 2008.