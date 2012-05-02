* Spain to issue up to 2.5 bln euros in 3 bonds
* Bonds maturity of 3 and 5 years
* Spain banks sharply increase domestic debt on books
By Paul Day
MADRID, May 3 Spain's borrowing costs are set to
rise by more than a percentage point at an auction of three- and
five-year bonds on Thursday, with markets watching for signs
that its troubled banks are losing their appetite for the
country's debt.
The sale is the first since Standard and Poor's cut Spain's
credit rating by two notches to BBB+ last week and follows data
showing the economy has slid into its second recession since
late 2009.
Spain has jumped to the forefront of the euro zone debt
crisis due to concern over its public deficit and shrinking
economy and pressure is growing for a plan to recapitalise its
banks, which are burdened with bad debts from a property market
crash.
"Spanish fundamentals remain a concern, as does the lack of
international engagement at recent auctions. However, in the
near-term such factors should not necessarily preclude a
relatively smooth auction," said Peter Goves at Citi.
The treasury is aiming to issue between 1.5 billion and 2.5
billion euros ($2 billion-$3.3 billion) of bonds, maturing on
July 30, 2015, Jan. 31, 2017 and July 30, 2017.
Three-year bonds were yielding around four percent while
five-year benchmarks were around 4.7 percent on the secondary
market on Wednesday, more than a percentage point higher than
when they were last sold earlier this year - a good indication
of the premium the government may have to pay at the auction.
"That the yields will rise is a given. What will be
interesting is whether the domestic banks continue to buy into
the auctions or if they're starting to reach their limit,"
strategist at BNP Paribas Ioannis Sokos said.
The relatively small target amount at the auction, after a
heavy issuance programme in the first four months of the year,
would help demand, Sokos said. The Treasury has already sold
half of its gross issuance target for 2012.
Spanish banks, virtually cut out of wholesale debt markets
after losing billions since a decade-long property bubble burst
in 2008, snapped up cash the European Central Bank pumped into
the euro zone banking system in December and February, in
operations totalling more than a trillion euros.
Recent data from the Bank of Spain suggests that they used a
portion of the ECB's ultra-cheap three-year money to buy up
high-yielding sovereign debt.
According to the central bank, Spanish lenders held just
over 13 percent of domestic debt in November 2011, but that
total soared to almost 30 percent by March. Non-residents held
almost 56 percent of all Spanish debt in November, but by March,
that proportion had fallen to 38.8 percent.
"There's a reasonable argument to say that borrowing costs
would be a lot higher than they are if the (ECB) mechanism was
not in place," said Mark Miller, European economist at Capital
Economics.
"The further you move into this year and early next year,
debt servicing costs might easily become a significant issue and
increase the chances that Spain will need some kind of bailout
in the future."
After a brief honeymoon period for the new conservative
government, fears have grown that Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
will not be able to shrink one of Europe's highest public
deficits despite a slew of savings, cuts and market reforms.
Property prices are still falling and some economists say
the government may eventually be forced to refinance the banks
with public money, putting further pressure on its coffers, or
apply for international aid.