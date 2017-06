MADRID, Nov 22 Spain's Treasury announced the following results at Thursday's bond auction where it sold 3.9 billion euros ($5.0 billion) of bonds. It sold 1.7 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in Oct. 31, 2015 with a 3.75 percent coupon and 645 million euros worth of bonds maturing in July 30, 2017, with a 5.5 percent coupon. The Treasury also sold 1.5 billion euros of a bond due April 30, 2021. The Treasury had expected to sell between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of the debt. Following are the details of the sale in millions of euros: Oct 31, 2015 bond LATEST PREVIOUS AUCTION DATE Nov. 22, 2012 Nov. 8, 2012 ISSUE MATURITY Oct. 31, 2015 Oct. 31, 2015 COUPON (PCT) 3.75 3.75 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 3.663 3.678 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 3.617 3.660 AVERAGE PRICE 100.335 100.23 TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 3,575 2,811 ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,712 992 BID/COVER RATIO 2.1 2.8 July 30, 2017 bond LATEST PREVIOUS AUCTION DATE Nov. 22, 2012 Oct. 4, 2012 ISSUE MATURITY July 30, 2017 July 30, 2017 COUPON (PCT) 5.5 5.5 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 4.519 4.828 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 4.477 4.766 AVERAGE PRICE 104.187 103.056 TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 1,684 1,753 ALLOTTED (MLN) 645 710 BID/COVER RATIO 2.6 2.5 April 30, 2021 bond LATEST PREVIOUS AUCTION DATE Nov. 22, 2012 Dec. 15, 2011 ISSUE MATURITY April 30, 2021 April 30, 2021 COUPON (PCT) 5.5 5.5 HIGHEST YIELD (PCT) 5.555 5.564 AVERAGE YIELD (PCT) 5.517 5.545 AVERAGE PRICE 99.850 99.638 TOTAL BIDS (MLN) 2,696 3,030 ALLOTTED (MLN) 1,523 1,400 BID/COVER RATIO 1.8 2.2