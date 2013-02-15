MADRID Feb 15 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would sell three bonds on Thursday, February 21.

The first of the bonds matures on March 31, 2015 with a coupon of 2.75 percent, the second bond matures on October 31, 2019 and offers a 4.30 percent coupon, while the final bond matures on January 31, 2023 with a 5.40 percent coupon.